U.S. FAA: Wireless precautions will protect only final 20 seconds of flights

A commercial aircraft approaches to land at San Diego International Airport as U.S. telecom companies, airlines and the FAA continue to discuss the potential impact of 5G wireless services on aircraft electronics in San Diego, California, U.S., January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Thursday that precautions adopted by AT&T (T.N) and Verizon (VZ.N) in order to deploy new 5G service offer fewer protections for airline flights than those used in France.

The two wireless carriers this week agreed to adopt similar precautions to those in France and to delay the use of C-Band spectrum for wireless service until Jan. 19. The FAA said there are "big differences" between the precautions in France and the United States, adding that 5G airport buffer zones in France cover "96 seconds of flight" while safety precautions around U.S. airports "only protect the last 20 seconds of flight."

