U.S. FCC announces winning bidders in 3.45 GHz auction

Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced winning bidders from its 5G spectrum auction of flexible-use licenses in the 3.45 GHz band, with the winners including AT&T Auction Holdings (T.N) and T-Mobile License (TMUS.O).

The top five bidders included AT&T Auction Holdings, Weminuche, T-Mobile License, Three Forty-Five Spectrum and United States Cellular Corp (USM.N). Gross proceeds for the auction exceeded $22.5 billion, the FCC said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

