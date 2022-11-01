U.S. FCC commissioner urges govt action on TikTok -Axios















WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The federal government should take action to rein in online media platform TikTok Inc, one of the U.S. FCC's commissioners said in an interview, Axios reported on Tuesday.

"I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban," the Federal Communications Commission's Brendan Carr told the news outlet, citing recent revelations about how TikTok and its Chinese parent ByteDance handle data of U.S. users.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Gallagher











