U.S. FCC set to ban all U.S. sales of Huawei, ZTE equipment- Axios















Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to ban all sales of Huawei and ZTE (000063.SZ) telecommunications equipment in the United States on national security grounds, news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.