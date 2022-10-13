U.S. FCC set to ban all U.S. sales of Huawei, ZTE equipment- Axios

FILE PHOTO - A person stands by a sign of Huawei during World Artificial Intelligence Conference, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China, September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission plans to ban all sales of Huawei and ZTE (000063.SZ) telecommunications equipment in the United States on national security grounds, news website Axios reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Last year, U.S. President Joe Biden signed legislation to prevent companies that are deemed security threats from receiving new equipment licenses from U.S. regulators. read more

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

