US FCC votes to expand vehicle, drone radar operations















WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday voted to expand the use of vehicle drone and other short-range radar operations.

The decision by the U.S. telecommunications regulator will support technologies to detect children left behind in hot cars and driver assistance features like pedestrian detection and lane departure warnings as well detecting the breathing of premature infants in intensive care units. The decision will also assist drones in construction, emergency rescue and commercial applications, the FCC said.

