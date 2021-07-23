Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

U.S. FTC asks for more time to file amended complaint in Facebook case

1 minute read

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Friday for more time to file an amended complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc (FB.O).

The FTC asked the judge to extend his deadline for the complaint until Aug. 19.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the FTC's initial complaint failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social networking market but said the FTC could file a new complaint by July 29. read more

The FTC's court filing said that Facebook had agreed to an extension of the deadline. Facebook declined comment.

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 5:09 PM UTCWhite House blames Facebook and YouTube for spreading vaccine misinformation

The White House has YouTube, not just Facebook, on its list of social media platforms officials say are responsible for an alarming spread of misinformation about COVID vaccines and are not doing enough to stop it, sources familiar with the administration's thinking said.

TechnologyFormer Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space - CNBC
TechnologyEV startup Rivian announces $2.5 bln funding round led by Amazon, Ford
TechnologyTesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles - sources
TechnologyNext step for EVs: Design batteries to strengthen car, extend range