U.S. FTC to order education tech firm Chegg to boost security















WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday called on education technology provider Chegg Inc (CHGG.N) to bolster its data security, citing lax security practices that regulators said exposed the personal data of millions of customers.

The proposed FTC order would also require the company to limit the data it can collect and offer users access to data and multifactor authentication, the commission said in a statement.

Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Susan Heavey











