U.S. FTC says court should allow antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to go forward

A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta and Facebook logo are placed on laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing Wednesday that a federal court should allow an antitrust lawsuit it filed against Facebook (FB.O) to go forward, saying that the company has "interfered with the competitive process by targeting nascent threats through exclusionary conduct."

Reporting by Chris Sanders, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.