Technology
U.S. FTC says court should allow antitrust lawsuit against Facebook to go forward
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a court filing Wednesday that a federal court should allow an antitrust lawsuit it filed against Facebook (FB.O) to go forward, saying that the company has "interfered with the competitive process by targeting nascent threats through exclusionary conduct."
Reporting by Chris Sanders, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
