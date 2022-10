Oct 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday allowed at least two non-Chinese chipmakers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licenses, easing the burden of a new crackdown on the Chinese chip sector, according to industry sources.

Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill











