U.S. has seized $6.1 mln tied to Russian ransomware operator -Justice Dept.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland removes his face mask to announce charges against a suspect from Ukraine and a Russian national over a July ransomware attack on an American company, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The United States has seized $6.1 million in relation to Russian ransomware operator Yevgeniy Polyanin, top U.S. Justice Department officials said on Monday.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, speaking at a news conference, said another alleged ransomware attacker, Ukrainian Yaroslav Vasinskyi, has been arrested in Poland, and the United States has requested extradition.

Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Diane Bartz; writing by Susan Heavey

