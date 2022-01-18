US hedge fund Farallon calls on Toshiba to get two-thirds of shareholders to back break-up

Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farallon Capital Management on Tuesday urged Toshiba Corp (6502.T) to require the support of two-thirds of its shareholders before continuing with a controversial plan to split in three.

"The separation plan without shareholder trust would achieve nothing but the creation of three discrete companies, with each inheriting the same issues as Toshiba," Farallon, the third-largest shareholder with a stake of more than 6% in Toshiba, said in a statement.

A vote will be held on the matter at a shareholder meeting in March.

