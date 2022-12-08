U.S. House committee chair says Bankman-Fried subpoena 'definitely on the table'















Dec 7 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee Chair Maxine Waters tweeted on Wednesday that a subpoena of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was "definitely on the table."

Waters' tweet was in response to a CNBC report earlier in the day that said she did not plan to subpoena Bankman-Fried to testify before Congress on Dec. 13.

Waters had earlier said on Twitter that it was imperative that the FTX founder testify and that the committee was "willing to schedule continued hearings if there is more information to be shared later."

