U.S. House panel looks to revive stalled self-driving legislation -sources

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives panel will hold a July 26 hearing as lawmakers look to jump start long-stalled efforts to pass legislation to speed adoption of self-driving cars, sources told Reuters.

The Energy Commerce subcommittee on Innovation, Data, and Commerce is holding a hearing titled “Self-Driving Vehicle Legislative Framework: Enhancing Safety, Improving Lives and Mobility, and Beating China."

Legislation in Congress has been stalled for more than five years over how to amend regulations to encompass self-driving cars, including the scope of consumer and legal protections.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese

