Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli fintech Pagaya on Wednesday agreed to go public through a merger with special-purpose acquisition company EJF Acquisition Corp (EJFA.O), in a deal with an enterprise value of $8.5 billion.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.