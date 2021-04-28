Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TechnologyU.S. judge declines to dismiss Amazon allegations Trump interfered in JEDI contract

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A judge on the Court of Federal Claims on Wednesday issued a sealed decision denying requests by the U.S. Justice Department and Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) to dismiss Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) allegations that the Trump administration interfered in the Pentagon's award to Microsoft of its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract. Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith issued a summary of her decision.

Amazon Web Services said in a statement Wednesday, "The record of improper influence by former President Trump is disturbing, and we are pleased the court will review the remarkable impact it had on the JEDI contract award."

