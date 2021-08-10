Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

U.S. judicial panel rejects Google effort to move Texas antitrust case

2 minute read
1/2

The Google Inc logo is seen outside their headquarters in Mountain View, California August 18, 2004. REUTERS/Clay McLachlan

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. judicial panel on Tuesday rejected Google's request to move an antitrust case involving its digital advertising business from Texas to northern California, but indicated the search and advertising giant could ask again at a later date.

Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) had asked that the case, which was filed against it by Texas and other states, be combined with similar cases in U.S. District Court for Northern California.

Texas opposed the move, and the request prompted federal legislation aimed at allowing state attorneys general to choose the venue for their lawsuits. read more

The panel, which recently heard arguments on the proposed move, said that the record "does not contain adequate information to enable us to evaluate whether transfer for trial is warranted" but indicated that this might change.

"We deny without prejudice Google’s request to transfer the State Action for trial," the panel said.

Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese and Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 4:19 PM UTCPayPal's Venmo allows credit cardholders to buy crypto with cashback

Paypal Holdings Inc-owned (PYPL.O) Venmo on Tuesday rolled out a feature that would allow holders of its credit cards to automatically buy cryptocurrencies with the cashback earned on their purchases.

Technology"DeFi" crime hits record high in first 7 months of 2021 -CipherTrace
TechnologyGoogle restricts ad targeting of under-18s
TechnologyInvoking 'Quit India', minister welcomes Amazon, Flipkart ruling
TechnologyFacebook removes Russian network that targeted influencers to peddle anti-vax messages