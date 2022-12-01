U.S. Justice Department weighing new guidance on messaging apps, clawback policies -official















WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's criminal division is weighing issuing additional guidance for corporations on employees' use of personal devices and third-party messaging applications, a top official said on Thursday.

The agency is also considering whether it needs to offer more guidance on how prosecutors weigh a company's executive clawback policies in investigations into corporate misconduct, said Nicole Argentieri, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the agency's criminal division.

Reporting by Chris Prentice











