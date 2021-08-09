Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Technology

U.S., Keysight Technologies settle alleged export violations -State Dept

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said it had concluded a $6.6 million settlement with Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS.N) over alleged export violations of unauthorized radar-related software.

"The Department of State and Keysight have reached an agreement ... to address alleged unauthorized exports of technical data, and in this case, software used for testing radar equipment on fixed or mobile platforms," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

