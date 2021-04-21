Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. lawmakers back $100 billion science push to compete with China

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation calling for $100 billion in government spending over five years on basic and advanced technology research and science in the face of rising competitive pressure from China.

The measure, which is sponsored by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Todd Young and others, would also authorize another $10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and would create a new supply chain crisis response program.

