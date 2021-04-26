Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyU.S. lidar maker Luminar partners with Airbus to test autonomous flight tech

Reuters
2 minutes read

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR.O) said on Monday it would partner with Airbus SE (AIR.PA) to test technologies which could increase aircraft safety and ultimately enable an autonomous flight with obstacle detection.

The two companies will work on enhancing aircraft sensing and perception, Luminar said, adding that its technology could also substantially improve the safety of existing aircraft applications.

"Partnering with Luminar...will help us define and explore the next step towards more autonomous flight vehicles," said Sandra Schaeffer, chief of Airbus UpNext, the planemaker's future technologies division.

California-based Luminar makes lidar sensors, which use laser light to detect objects ahead of and around the vehicle, and are a key component of many self-driving systems being developed by automakers.

"We're able to directly re-apply what we've accomplished for the automotive industry into aviation," said Luminar Chief Executive Austin Russell.

In March, Luminar announced a deal with the self-driving software subsidiary of Volvo Cars to offer a combination hardware-software system to other automakers.

Luminar went public through a merger with Gores Metropoulos Inc , a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), and began trading in December.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:21 PM UTCExplainer: What do Apple's new iPhone privacy changes mean for consumers and businesses?

Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday will begin rolling out an update of its iOS operating system with new privacy controls designed to limit digital advertisers from tracking iPhone users.

TechnologyTesla to add EV components recycling facilities at Shanghai factory
TechnologySpotify's new tie-up to allow listeners play music, podcasts from Facebook app
TechnologyAnalysis: Viable plan or security theatre? Europe embraces digital health pass
TechnologyApple to establish North Carolina campus, increase U.S. spending targets