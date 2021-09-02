Technology
U.S. National Labor Relations Board investigating two complaints from Apple workers
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board is investigating two cases filed by employees against Apple, records on the agency's website show.
The cases, filed on Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, are being reviewed by the agency's Oakland office. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reporting by Julia Love and Stephen Nellis Editing by Chris Reese
