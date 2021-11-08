U.S. offers reward of up to $10 million for information on REvil ransomware group

A man types on a computer keyboard in this illustration picture taken February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo/File Photo

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of State said it was offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of anyone holding a key position in the REvil ransomware crime group.

The department also said it was offering a reward offer of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual participating in a REvil variant ransomware incident.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.