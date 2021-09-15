U.S. officials to hold semiconductor supply chain meeting

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a high speed internet event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 3, 2021.REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and White House economic adviser Brian Deese will host a semiconductor supply chain meeting convening at the White House on Sept. 23, the Commerce Department said.

The department said in a statement that officials would discuss the ongoing global chip shortage and the impact the Delta variant has had on global semiconductor supply chains.

Invitees will include producers, consumers and industry groups.

Reporting By Eric Beech and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

