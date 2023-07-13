US online sales in Amazon's Prime Day rise to $12.7 bln - report

Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York City
The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. online sales during Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) Prime Day shopping event rose 6.1% to $12.7 billion from last year, as inflation-hit Americans hunted for more bargains and discounts on the e-commerce platform, Adobe Analytics data on Thursday showed.

Shoppers spent $6.3 billion on the second day of the shopping extravaganza. Deep discounts on products such as toys and appliances drew in customers who have otherwise cut their non-essential purchases due to rising rentals, mortgage rates and food prices.

Adobe data had on Wednesday showed that U.S. online sales during the first day of Prime Day jumped nearly 6% to $6.4 billion from a year ago.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

