U.S. plans to impose sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT

Surveillance cameras are seen near the headquarters of Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

May 4 (Reuters) - The United States is moving towards imposing sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision (002415.SZ), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The White House and Hikvision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.