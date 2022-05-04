1 minute read
U.S. plans to impose sanctions on China's Hikvision - FT
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 4 (Reuters) - The United States is moving towards imposing sanctions on Chinese video surveillance company Hikvision (002415.SZ), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The White House and Hikvision did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.