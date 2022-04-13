US says advanced hackers have demonstrated ability to hijack "multiple" industrial control systems

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Advanced hackers have demonstrated the ability to "gain full system access" to multiple industrial control systems, the U.S. government said in an alert issued Wednesday.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a joint advisory that the affected devices were made by Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) and OMRON Corp (6645.T).

The announcement was also made by the Department of Energy, the National Security Agency, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Raphael Satter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.