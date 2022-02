U.S. says Iranian 'MuddyWater' cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a range of government and private-sector organizations in multiple sectors across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, U.S. security and law enforcement agencies said in an notice on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with British and other U.S. authorities, said they had observed Iranian actors known as "MuddyWater" conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defense, local government, and the oil and natural gas sectors.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Katharine Jackson; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.