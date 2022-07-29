U.S. SEC adds Alibaba to list of companies facing delisting

The logo Alibaba Group for is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

July 29 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), is among a list of Chinese companies that could face delisting, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday.

Alibaba's shares were down about 9% at $91.25.

The Chinese e-commerce giant is among more than 270 Chinese companies listed in New York identified as being at risk of delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (HFCAA) passed late last year.

The rule gives Chinese companies until early 2024 to comply with auditing requirements, though the U.S. Congress is weighing bipartisan legislation that could accelerate the deadline to 2023.

Alibaba has until August 19 to submit evidence disputing identification, the SEC said.

Others added to the list include Mogu Inc (MOGU.N), Boqii Holding Limited (BQ.N), Cheetah Mobile Inc and Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO.O).

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.