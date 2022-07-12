U.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington, D.C., U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by stock-picker Cathie Wood's Arc Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares US to list and trade on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) until Aug. 30.

The delay follows a series of rejections this year by the market regulator on ETFs that track bitcoin, including proposals from Grayscale, Fidelity, and NYDIG.

