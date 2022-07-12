U.S. SEC delays decision on ARK 21Shares spot bitcoin ETF
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to allow a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund by stock-picker Cathie Wood's Arc Invest and crypto investment product firm 21Shares US to list and trade on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.Z) until Aug. 30.
The delay follows a series of rejections this year by the market regulator on ETFs that track bitcoin, including proposals from Grayscale, Fidelity, and NYDIG.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.