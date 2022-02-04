1 minute read
U.S. SEC delays decision on Grayscale's spot bitcoin ETF
NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday delayed a decision on a proposal to list and trade a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) by Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, the world's largest digital currency manager.
The regulator instituted proceedings to decide whether to approve or reject the ETF on Intercontinental Exchange Inc's (ICE.N) NYSE Arca exchange, and asked for public comments on the proposal.
Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese
