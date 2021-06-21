Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. SEC official says agency has begun probe of cyber breach by SolarWinds

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021.

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official said on Monday that the agency has issued letters of investigation into information technology company SolarWinds, which was identified in December and gave access to thousands of companies and government offices that used its products.

The official said the agency has issued letters to firms that were impacted by the breach as it seeks more details into potential insider trading and disclosure failings among other issues.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson

