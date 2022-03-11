U.S. SEC rejects NYDIG Bitcoin ETF and Global X Bitcoin Trust listing proposals

The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

NEW YORK, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected proposals to list and trade shares of spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) NYDIG Bitcoin ETF and Global X Bitcoin Trust, in filings dated March 10.

The moves were the latest in a series of rejections by the market regulator to approve an ETF that tracks the underlying digital asset.

Reporting by John McCrank

