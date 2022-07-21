U.S. SEC working to register crypto lending firms -Gensler

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Pool

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is working to get some so-called cryptolending companies properly registered if they operate more as an investment firm, the head of the federal regulator told CNBC in an interview on Thursday.

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler also said it was up to large financial institutions to decide whether they want to include crypto options in their portfolios for clients, but that the risks of crypto tokens need to be made public.

Reporting by Susan Heavey

