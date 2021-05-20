TechnologyU.S. seeks to have cryptocurrency transfers above $10k reported to IRS - Treasury
The Biden administration's tax enforcement proposal unveiled on Thursday includes a proposed requirement that cryptocurrency transfers over $10,000 be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
"As with cash transactions, businesses that receive cryptoassets with a fair market value of more than $10,000 would also be reported on," the Treasury Department said in a report released alongside its wider proposals aimed at improving tax collection. read more
