U.S. seizes two domains used in cyberattacks that mimicked USAID communications

Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ)

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday that it had seized two Internet domains that had been used in spear-phishing attacks that mimicked email communications from the U.S. Agency for International Development.

The Justice Department said that it seized two command-and-control (C2) and malware distribution domains on May 28 after winning a court order to do so. The seizure was done in hopes of identifying groups that had been victimized and stopping future victimization.

Microsoft said last week that Nobelium, a Russian group which had been behind the SolarWinds (SWI.N) cyberattack identified last year, had turned to targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organizations. read more

"Friday’s court-authorized domain seizures reflect the FBI Washington Field Office’s continued commitment to cyber victims in our region," said Assistant Director in Charge Steven D'Antuono of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

