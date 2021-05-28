Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. Senate to consider sweeping China tech bill on June 8

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate Democratic caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would consider a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8.

The Senate had sought to pass the $250 billion measure on Thursday but the legislation was delayed by Republicans who said Schumer and his fellow Democrats had not allowed enough time to consider amendments.

