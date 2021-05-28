Technology
U.S. Senate to consider sweeping China tech bill on June 8
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would consider a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8.
The Senate had sought to pass the $250 billion measure on Thursday but the legislation was delayed by Republicans who said Schumer and his fellow Democrats had not allowed enough time to consider amendments.
