TechnologyU.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

Reuters
The Huawei logo is seen at the IFA consumer technology fair, in Berlin, Germany September 3, 2020. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi/File Photo

A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components (6502.T), Seagate Technology (STX.O), and Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei (HWT.UL) with foreign-produced hard disk drives.

Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

He said he was engaged "in a fact-finding process... about whether leading global suppliers of hard disk drives are complying" with the regulation.

