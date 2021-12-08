Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Technology

U.S. Senator asks FTC to probe Facebook's ad practices

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) attends a Senate Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 6, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/file photo  

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell on Wednesday asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether Meta Platforms' (FB.O) Facebook misled its advertising customers and the public about the reach of its advertisements, according to a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan.

"I urge the FTC to immediately commence an investigation into Facebook's representations with respect to brand safety, Potential Reach, and similar metrics with respect to its advertising business and, if that investigation reveals that the company has in fact violated the law, to pursue all available sanctions as appropriate," the letter said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Chris Sanders; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters