U.S. still undecided on further restricting China's SMIC - sources

A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has still not decided whether to block more sales of U.S. technology to Chinese chipmaker SMIC (0981.HK), but raised the possibility of discussing with allies further restrictions on selling chip-making equipment to China, sources familiar with a Thursday meeting on the topic said.

Officials at the meeting of deputies from various U.S. agencies talked about a proposal to toughen sales to SMIC and other chipmakers in China, the sources said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Sanders; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.