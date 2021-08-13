Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. trade agency finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

Google app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 13 (Reuters) - A judge at a U.S. trade agency on Friday found that Google (GOOGL.O) audio players infringed five patents belonging to Sonos Inc (SONO.O).

Charles Bullock, the chief administrative law judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission, said the sale and importing of the infringing audio players violated a federal tariff law.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sonos shares rose 6.2% in after-hours trading.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler

