US Treasury reaches settlement with Microsoft over sanctions violations















WASHINGTON, April 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday it has reached a settlement with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) over the tech firm's apparent sanctions violations.

Microsoft has agreed to remit about $3 million to settle its potential civil liability for more than 1,300 apparent sanctions violations in relation to restrictions on Cuba, Iran, Syria and Russia involving the exportation of services or software from the U.S. to sanctioned jurisdictions, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The Treasury Department added that Microsoft's conduct was "non-egregious and voluntarily self-disclosed."

Reporting by Kanishka Singh; Editing by Tim Ahmann











