Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

U.S. truck maker Navistar says aware of IT breach

1 minute read

Trucks are parked at a yard of the manufacturing plant of International brand commercial trucks, owned by Navistar, in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, June 29, 2017. Picture taken June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril/Files

U.S. truck maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) said on Monday it was aware that certain data had been extracted from its IT system.

"The company, with the assistance of third-party experts, continues to investigate and address the scope and impact of the cybersecurity incident," Navistar said in a filing.

Navistar said it got to know of a potential cybersecurity threat to its IT system on May 20, and launched an investigation to assess any impact.

"To date, the company's IT system continues to be fully operational," Navistar said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 1:15 PM UTCSkin in the game: Video chat apps tout ‘inclusive’ AI features

Video conferencing services have for years boasted that their technology is "intuitive" to use or "integrated" to function with other tools, but now vendors such as Google and Cisco can hardly go a blog post without trumpeting a different attribute: "inclusive."

TechnologyGoogle to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal
TechnologyGM expands Onstar services beyond its vehicle owner base
TechnologyNigeria orders broadcasters not to use Twitter to gather information
TechnologyApple developers look for App Store changes at annual conference