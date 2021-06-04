Government
U.S. wants to know when companies pay ransoms for cyberattacks -Justice official
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Friday urged companies to tell federal authorities whether they paid ransom to cyberattackers, saying such information can help investigators.
She added, in an interview with CNBC, that she did not know is global meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) paid a ransom when it became the latest known corporate victim of an attack.
