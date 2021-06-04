Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. wants to know when companies pay ransoms for cyberattacks -Justice official

Nominee to be Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco on Friday urged companies to tell federal authorities whether they paid ransom to cyberattackers, saying such information can help investigators.

She added, in an interview with CNBC, that she did not know is global meatpacker JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) paid a ransom when it became the latest known corporate victim of an attack.

