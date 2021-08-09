Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. warned Brazil about China's Huawei in 5G network -White House official

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan takes questions during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan raised concerns about Huawei equipment in Brazil's 5G telecoms network during his visit to the country last week, a White House official said on Monday, noting that Brazil made no commitments about whether it would use products from the Chinese company.

Sullivan also pressed Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro, on claims about election integrity and said the U.S. had confidence in Brazil's ability to carry out free elections, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, Juan Gonzalez, told reporters in a call.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie Adler

