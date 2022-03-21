1 minute read
U.S. warns of potential cyberattacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'
March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. warned on Monday there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House.
"I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," U.S. President Joe Biden said in the statement, adding everyone needed "to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time."
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.