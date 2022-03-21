Skip to main content
U.S. warns of potential cyberattacks from Russia, citing 'evolving intelligence'

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting about ARPA-H, a health research agency that seeks to accelerate progress on curing cancer and additional health innovations, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022.

March 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. warned on Monday there was "evolving intelligence" that the Russian government was exploring options for potential cyberattacks, according to a statement from the White House.

"I urge our private sector partners to harden your cyber defenses immediately," U.S. President Joe Biden said in the statement, adding everyone needed "to do their part to meet one of the defining threats of our time."

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

