The Federal Communications Commission said it will launch on May 12 a temporary $3.2 billion program to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computers.

The discounts, which were funded by Congress, are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on Tribal Lands. Consumers can get a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a device from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the price. The FCC said earlier it had approved more than 300 companies, including AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N), T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) -- to participate.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.