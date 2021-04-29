Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

TechnologyU.S. will launch $3.2b temporary broadband subsidy May 12

Reuters
1 minute read

The Federal Communications Commission said it will launch on May 12 a temporary $3.2 billion program to provide lower-income Americans with discounts on monthly internet service and on purchasing laptops or tablet computers.

The discounts, which were funded by Congress, are worth up to $50 a month for internet service, and up to $75 on Tribal Lands. Consumers can get a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a device from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the price. The FCC said earlier it had approved more than 300 companies, including AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N), T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) -- to participate.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:56 PM UTCAnalysis: Chip shortages expose Achilles' heel of Germany's recovery

Germany has boomed on the back of globalisation, but now the worldwide web of supply chains that turbo-charged its economy could prove a critical weakness.

TechnologyEU explores chipmaker alliance as alternative to foreign-funded megafab - sources
TechnologyFacebook to pay $5 mln to local journalists in newsletter push
TechnologyOnline terrorist content law wins EU lawmakers' backing amid rights concerns

A proposed EU law that forces Google (GOOGL.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) to remove terrorist content within an hour of publication cleared its final hurdle after EU lawmakers gave their backing despite concerns from civil rights groups.

TechnologyMicrosoft to take smaller cut from video game developers - NYT