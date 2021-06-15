U.S. workers of SoftBank-backed Mapbox form union, seek recognition

June 15 (Reuters) - Workers of location data platform Mapbox said on Tuesday they have formed a union to represent all U.S. employees, but the management has not yet responded to their request for a voluntary recognition.

So far, 147 of its eligible 220 U.S. workers have signed cards with the Mapbox Workers Union.

The company, which provides mapping services and a location cloud platform for developers, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The SoftBank Group-backed company and Google Maps-rival has raised about $334 million in funding and has over 500 employees globally.

Its customers include Facebook Inc (FB.O), Snap Inc (SNAP.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N), Lonely Planet, CNN and Instacart.

Workers at technology firms like Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) and crowdfunding platform Kickstarter have formed unions to grapple with working conditions and business practices of big internet companies.

Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) has resisted unionization fiercely.

San Francisco-based Mapbox is in talks with SVF Investment Corp 3 (SVFC.O) to take it public, according to a report by Sky News in April. read more

Reporting by Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur

