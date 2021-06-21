Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Varta to supply high-performance battery cells to Porsche

2 minute read

FRANKFURT, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Varta AG (VAR1.DE) will supply high-performance battery cells to luxury sportscar maker Porsche AG, a spokesperson for the battery maker said.

Varta will supply its V4Drive battery cell to the Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) unit, said the spokesperson, who declined to be more specific. Varta said last month it had won a first customer from the automotive sector, but had not revealed the company's identity.

The news was first reported by Handelsblatt.

European carmakers are hoping to cut dependence on Asian cell suppliers as they roll out all-electric models to meet stricter emissions targets in the European Union.

Porsche on Sunday said it is setting up a joint venture with Customcells to produce high-performance batteries that will significantly reduce charging times. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 5:20 PM UTCU.S. Commerce Department rescinds TikTok, WeChat prohibited transactions list

The U.S Commerce Department said Monday it was rescinding a list of prohibited transactions with TikTok and WeChat that were issued in September as the Trump administration sought to block new U.S. downloads of both Chinese-owned apps.

TechnologyExplainer: ‘Death cross’ chart formation adds another worry to bitcoin outlook
TechnologyIndia plans tighter e-commerce rules amid complaints over Amazon, Flipkart
TechnologyU.S. SEC seeks information from SolarWinds clients in cyber breach probe
TechnologyFacebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts