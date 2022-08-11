Verizon's internet services down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Signage is seen at a Verizon store in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) internet services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than two thousand incidents of people reporting issues with the wireless carrier, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform.

The company's mobile and landline communications services, including broadband internet and phone, were down and most incidents were reported in Fayetteville, New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Charlotte, Baltimore, Fort Bragg and Santa Rosa, according to Downdetector.

The outage started spiking around 12 am ET on Thursday.

Verizon did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

