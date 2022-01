A smartphone with the Electronic Arts logo is seen in front of a displayed character from the Battlefield 2042 game in this illustration taken September 16, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Video game publisher Electronic Arts Inc (EA.O) named Chris Suh as its new chief financial officer on Monday, replacing Blake Jorgensen.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

